Monroe Police Officer returns to duty after being shot on the job

MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe police officer who was shot in the line of duty will be welcomed back on Monday.

One Monroe police officer was shot in the line of duty on May 31 during a traffic stop.

After the shooting, officers initiated a manhunt and arrested Joshua Sikes.

The officer has been on a journey of recovery since. But officials said she will return to light duty on Monday with an escort into the building in her honor.

Officials said the community is invited to welcome her back in the Monroe Police Department parking lot at 8:30 a.m.

“Her strength and resilience has inspired all of us,” said Rhett Bolen, Chief of Police. “We are grateful to have her back with our team and thankful for the outpouring of community support during her recovery.”

