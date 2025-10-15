Mooresville commissioners to vote Monday after planning board rejection

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Home builder DR Horton plans to ask Mooresville town commissioners for the green light on 200-plus homes near Lake Norman.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the planning board rejected a proposed development on Fern Hill Road in August.

Board members said the proposal had too many homes, and there were also concerns regarding traffic in the area.

However, the Board of Commissioners will make its final decision via vote on Monday.

