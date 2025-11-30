Mooresville Police searching for missing 24-year-old with cognitive impairment

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Police are searching for a missing man who is believed to have cognitive impairments and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Residents have been asked to keep an eye out for 24-year-old Manuel Clarence Dagraca, who is believed to have Autism and the mental capacity of a 9-year-old.

Dagraca is a Black male with short black hair and brown eyes. He is 6-foot-2, weighing 180 pounds.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue sweat pants, and basketball shoes.

Officials said he left from Sassafras Road in Mooresville, walking towards Highway 21, and he was picked up and given a ride toward Charlotte.

Anyone with information on Dagraca’s location has been asked to call (704) 664-3311.

No additional details have been made available.

