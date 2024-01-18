More headliners announced for spring music festival in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Southern Entertainment has announced five more headliners for its Lovin’ Life Music Fest this spring.

Maggie Rogers, DaBaby, and The Struts are among the artists joining the lineup, as well as Dashboard Confessional and David Kushner.

The three-day festival will showcase more than 40 artists across three stages, spanning multiple genres and generations.

Last month, organizers revealed Post Malone, Stevie Nicks, Dominic Fike, and Young the Giant would also headline.

Charlotte-based Southern Entertainment also runs the Carolina County Music Fest in Myrtle Beach every year. The co-founder of the organization, Bob Durkin, told Channel 9 that something similar to that in Charlotte is long overdue.

Durkin said they anticipate around 90,000 people will attend the Lovin’ Life Music Fest over the three days. The economic impact to the area is expected to be more than $30 million this year.

The Lovin’ Life Music Festival is set to take place from May 3 to 5 in Uptown’s First Ward Park.

Four types of three-day festival passes (general admission, general admission+, VIP, and Super VIP) are available for purchase. Passes range in price from $269-$1,199 and are available exclusively at llmfclt.com.

