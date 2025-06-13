Former Kimbrell’s building in Morganton eyed for restaurant space

MORGANTON, N.C. — The owner of the former Kimbrell’s Furniture building in Morganton hopes to lure a new restaurant to the property.

Collett Real Estate is planning renovations to the building on West Union Street, according to the Morganton Herald.

The listing said it can be leased for restaurant space and could possibly fit two businesses with outdoor seating.

Collett told the Herald they have a lot of interest so far.

