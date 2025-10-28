Morganton to add extra police patrol to city’s problem areas

MORGANTON, N.C. — The Morganton Department of Public Safety has received $11,500 from the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program to enhance traffic enforcement in problem areas.

The funding is allocated for overtime traffic enforcement officers who will conduct high-visibility traffic safety enforcement. This initiative aims to address traffic safety concerns in Morganton and reduce the number of accidents and fatalities.

According to a release from Governor Josh Stein’s office, Burke County, where Morganton is located, ranks 50th in the state for fatalities from crashes. It also ranks 59th in unrestrained fatalities, 77th in speeding-related fatalities, 32nd in total crashes, and 29th in speeding-related crashes.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Officials ask for assistance identifying suspect in Morganton thefts

Officials ask for assistance identifying suspect in Morganton thefts

©2025 Cox Media Group