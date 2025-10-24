Non-profit gives out hundreds of educational touchpads to Morganton families

MORGANTON, N.C. — Hundreds of families in Morganton received free educational touchpads Friday from ApSeed, a nonprofit based in Salisbury.

ApSeed distributed 350 custom-built pre-K educational touchpads at the Blue Ridge Community Action’s early child education center.

Parents expressed excitement about their children using the touchpads to access interactive educational apps to help prepare for kindergarten.

The touchpads are designed to be completely safe, featuring no cameras or Wi-Fi, ensuring a secure learning environment for young children, officials said.

The initiative was made possible through a $60,000 grant from the Rostan Family Foundation in Valdese, highlighting the community’s support for early childhood education.

