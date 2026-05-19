Morganton approves renovation plans for Ingles store damaged by Helene

MORGANTON, N.C. — The city of Morganton has approved renovation plans for a food store that closed after flooding from Hurricane Helene.

The Ingles store on Carbon City Road was shut down after the Catawba River flooded, sending water into the store in September 2024.

The city of Morganton says the company submitted renovation plans last month that were approved.

A spokesperson for the city says the company has not hired a contractor or paid for the permit yet.

Channel 9 reached out to Ingles on Tuesday about when it hopes to reopen the store, but has not heard back.

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