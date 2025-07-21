Morganton man arrested after hitting hospital visitor in head with gun

MORGANTON, N.C. — A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a female visitor with a handgun at UNC Health Blue Ridge Sunday.

Police arrested 44-year-old Jason Scott Inman. He reportedly drew a handgun and threatened a female visitor before striking her in the head, causing injuries that required medical treatment.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. when Morganton Department of Public Safety officers were called to the hospital following reports of an armed male subject.

UNC Health Security first saw Inman leaving the hospital and walking away from the parking deck, but lost sight of him.

Both the suspect and the victim were visiting the same patient when an altercation took place, according to reports.

Around 11:30 p.m., Inman was arrested at his home by Caldwell County deputies.

Inman faces multiple charges, including felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.

He is also charged with several misdemeanors, including assault by pointing a gun and carrying a concealed weapon.

Inman is currently held at the Caldwell County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

