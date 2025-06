MORGANTON, N.C. — The city of Morganton is getting grant money to repair the downtown music system.

The original sound system was installed in 1998 and failed in 2020.

According to the Morganton News Herald, this Electric Cities grant will reactivate the entire system.

The goal is to work toward revitalizing downtown.

