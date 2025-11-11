Mother charged in 4-year-old’s death, investigators say

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Thomas Lee Bryant has been charged with murder, and Danaysha Alexandra Booker has been charged with felony child abuse following the death of a 4-year-old child in Hudson on November 4, 2025.

Bryant was under a court order prohibiting contact with the child, yet he was asked by the child’s mother, Booker, to care for the child while she was at work.

During the investigation, Booker provided false information to conceal who was caring for the child, which delayed the child receiving first aid.

Bryant is being held in the Caldwell County Detention Center without bond, while Booker is held on a $1,000,000 bond.

The case remains under active investigation, with several aspects still being examined by authorities.

VIDEO: Man accused of abusing 4-year-old who died had similar priors

