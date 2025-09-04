Mother, daughter asleep as bullets fly into their Burke County home

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Gunfire tore through a home in Burke County as a mother and daughter slept inside. It happened on Saturday on Ruby Lane, south of Morganton, and deputies are now trying to figure out who pulled the trigger and why.

The home is down this dead-end drive. The family believes the person responsible most likely was walking through the area.

Rebecca Cramer and her daughter, Angel Lowman, showed Channel 9’s Dave Faherty the damage to their home.

Lowman showed Faherty the damage in the kitchen and living room.

“I went to make sure she was OK and then I called the law and actually heard the, ‘boom, boom, boom’ of the next round while we were on the phone with them,” Cramer said.

“The only one who knows who done this is the lord,” Lowman said. “He’s the only one who knows what happened”

Lowman said investigators checked surveillance cameras in the area and there was no video of a car going down the dirt road leading to their home around the time of the shooting.

She said it appears someone was targeting her mother because several rounds were fired into her bedroom.

“I’m mad,” Lowman said. “Why would someone do something like that? To me, it’s pure evil.”

The family said there are people who hunt nearby but they don’t believe that’s what happened.

“If you’re shooting sporadically, you need to know where you’re shooting,” Cramer said. “And if somebody did this on purpose, how about you just come talk with me?”

