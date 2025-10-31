Mother of Lyft driver killed in Charlotte says he’ll live on through organ donations

CHARLOTTE — The mother of the man killed in a violent crime spree in Charlotte says her son will live on.

Shabazz Grant died this week from his injuries. He was shot while driving for Lyft in an attempted carjacking.

On Thursday, Channel 9 spoke with Grant’s mother, Berkeley Pettus. She said her son’s heart and liver were donated.

“It was a happy occasion for me out of all this sadness,” Pettus said. “She said, ‘He’s helping people in the best way, and he will live on.’ I said, ‘Absolutely.’”

Pettus said she plans to meet with the recipients and will soon be able to hear her son’s heartbeat again.

She has started a GoFundMe to help with the funeral costs.

VIDEO: ‘Didn’t deserve this’: Lyft driver shot during Charlotte crime spree dies

