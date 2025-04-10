Mother, son arrested, charged in connection to shooting, sheriff says

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Chester County mother and her 18-year-old son were charged in a shooting that injured juvenile victims, the sheriff said.

Chester County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call in the area of Ridgeway Road in Great Falls at about 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Three people were shot, including two 17-year-olds, the sheriff said.

They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies located the vehicle that the suspects used to flee the scene.

Investigators then got a search warrant for a home on Chester Avenue and arrested the mother and son.

J’aki Avant Holt, 18, was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, assault and battery in the first degree, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Lashonna Sherese Crafton, 46, was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.

Holt and Crafton were taken to the Chester County Detention Center.

“I want our community to know that this tragic act of violence was met with the full force of the professional men and women of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Max Dorsey in a news release. “Within seconds of receiving this call, every element of our office was deployed in some way to ensure a quick resolution. As such, this investigation culminated late last night with our deputies executing a dangerous, and yet highly successful operation resulting in the arrest of a mother and son responsible for this heinous crime. I am thankful for these professionals who bravely serve Chester County every day.”

