Motorcycle pursuit ends in arrest for Burke County man

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burke County man was arrested after leading police on a motorcycle pursuit through Morganton Monday.

According to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, detectives arrested Brandon Pack Hoewischer at his home Wednesday.

Officials say Monday’s pursuit was ultimately called off due to public safety concerns. Following an investigation and help from the public on social media, detectives with the sheriff’s office were able to identify him.

Brandon Pack Hoewischer

Hoewischer was charged with felony flee to elude. He is being held under a $25,000 bond.

He first appeared in court Thursday.

The sheriff’s office also confiscated his motorcycle.

