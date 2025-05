CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Chesterfield County early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 207 near Jenkins Road.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was traveling south on Highway 207 when they struck a tree that was in the road.

No additional details have been made available.

