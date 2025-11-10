Motorcyclist killed after hitting tree; speed a factor

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A fatal motorcycle crash occurred on Sunday at approximately 12:49 p.m. in the 100 block of Duck Creek Road, resulting in the death of 34-year-old Richard Pendergrass-Nowak of Troutman, police said.

Officers responded to the scene where they found the motorcycle and its rider off the roadway. The investigation revealed that the motorcycle had left the roadway, traveled more than 300 feet, and struck a tree, causing fatal injuries to Pendergrass-Nowak. Excessive speed was identified as a contributing factor in the crash, Troutman Police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Police Department. Authorities are working to determine the exact circumstances that led to the crash.

VIDEO: CMPD motorcycle involved in northeast Charlotte crash

CMPD motorcycle involved in northeast Charlotte crash

©2025 Cox Media Group