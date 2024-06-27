Motorcyclist killed in Iredell County crash, troopers say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man has died following a motorcycle accident Wednesday night, according to reports from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. on Shinnville Road near Weathers Creek Road in Mooresville.

According to troopers, the motorcycle lost control, crossed the line, and crashed into multiple mailboxes before overturning.

The driver of the motorcycle, Scott Turner, died at the scene.

