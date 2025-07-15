Motorcyclist killed in late-night crash in Fort Mill, police say

FORT MILL, S.C. — A fatal motorcycle collision occurred at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday on Doby’s Bridge Road, Fort Mill police said.

The operator of the motorcycle, Justin Anderson, 24, died at the scene.

The Fort Mill Police Department responded to the incident, which took place near Doby’s Bridge Presbyterian Church.

No further details have been released at this time.

The investigation into the fatal motorcycle collision on Doby’s Bridge Road continues, with authorities working to determine the cause of the accident.

