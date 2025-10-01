Motorcyclist killed in Rock Hill crash, troopers say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A motorcyclist died Wednesday morning following a crash near the Rock Hill area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 11 a.m. on Mount Gallant Road near Homestead Road.

According to troopers, a 1981 Honda motorcycle was attempting to turn left on Homestead Road when it was hit by a 2020 Chrysler minivan.

The driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle, 84-year-old Peter McLean, died at the scene. It is unknown if the driver of the minivan sustained any injuries.

The York County Coroner’s Office said pathology and toxicology results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

