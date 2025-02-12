Mountain area schools adjust schedules due to icy conditions

NORTH CAROLINA — Multiple mountain area school districts adjusted their schedules Monday due to icy conditions throughout the region.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Ashe County: Closed Wednesday.

Avery County: Closed Wednesday.

Watauga County: Remote learning on Wednesday.

North Carolina mountain communities brace for icy conditions

North Carolina mountain communities brace for icy conditions

Communities across the North Carolina mountains were bracing for icy conditions after snow fell across the region Tuesday morning.

Blueridge Energy had already reached out Tuesday afternoon to let Channel 9′s Dave Faherty know that their crews are on high alert for the possibility of power outages.

>> CLICK HERE for the latest forecast from Severe Weather Center 9

On Appalachian State University’s campus, they switched to online classes because of the weather.

Winter power crews have been concerned about any icy buildup, with so many trees damaged from Helene last September.

Channel 9 did get a chance to talk with several students on Appalachian State’s campus about the possibility of an ice storm over the next 24 hours.

North Carolina mountain communities brace for icy conditions

Many said they would rather see several inches of snow than a quarter to half inch of ice. “The roads usually get icy, so people slip and slide,” student Lily Nichols told Channel 9.

Jackson Kovick told Faherty that one of his professors couldn’t even make it to campus Tuesday morning because of the weather.

“He’s got trees that fell down in his driveway, I can’t do much when he’s not here,” Kovick said.

The icy conditions were expected to linger into Wednesday.

VIDEO: North Carolina mountain communities brace for icy conditions

North Carolina mountain communities brace for icy conditions

©2025 Cox Media Group