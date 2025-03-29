CONOVER, N.C. — Smoke was reported near Herman Sipe Road in Conover, North Carolina, at approximately 4:00 p.m. today, with the fire currently 75% contained as of 8:35 p.m.

While evacuation orders have not been issued, heavy smoke is expected to cause delays in the area and on Interstate 40. Multiple fire departments and emergency agencies are on the scene to manage the situation.

Multiple fire departments respond to Catawba County blaze

The fire response includes agencies such as Conover Fire, Hickory Fire, Newton Fire, Long View Fire, Saint Stephens Fire, Mountain View Fire, Oxford Fire, Maiden Fire, Bethlehem Fire, Icard Fire, Union Fire, and Bandys Fire. Catawba County EMS, Catawba County Emergency Management, and the Catawba County Fire Marshal are also involved.

