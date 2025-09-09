Multiple injured in deputy-involved Wilkesboro crash

WILKESBORO, N.C. — A crash involving three vehicles occurred on NC 115 in Wilkes County on Sunday, resulting in a deputy and another driver being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened at approximately 3:55 p.m. when a 2003 Ford F-150, driven by Darrell Dean Kilby, 47, crossed the centerline and sideswiped a southbound 2009 Ford F-250 before colliding head-on with a 2024 Wilkes County Sheriff’s Department Chevrolet Tahoe.

The driver of the F-150, Darrell Dean Kilby, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Kilby was charged with driving while impaired and careless and reckless driving.

The driver of the F-250, Kenneth Marshall Speece II, 55, was not injured in the collision. The deputy driving the Tahoe, Erik Bueno-Medina, 27, was also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation suggests that careless and reckless driving, along with impairment, were contributing factors in the collision. Additional charges against Kilby are pending upon completion of the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Wilkes County District Attorney’s Office.

