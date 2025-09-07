Ongoing investigation after fatal crash in Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A fatal collision took place on Saturday on US 421 in Watauga County, resulting in the death of a 39-year-old bicycle rider.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene near Vanderpool Road at approximately 8:50 p.m., where a 2003 Ford F-250 traveling south collided with an electric bicycle also heading south. The bicycle rider, Joseph Clyde Butler, was ejected from the bicycle and critically injured. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Butler wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Ford, David Bruce Woodring, 58, was not injured in the accident.

The preliminary investigation suggests that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the collision.

During the investigation, the roadway was closed for approximately three hours. Authorities have stated that charges are pending upon the completion of the investigation and consultation with the Watauga County District Attorney’s Office.

