Seven patients sent to hospital in east Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Multiple people were seriously injured in an east Charlotte crash Saturday evening, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene on East WT Harris Boulevard between Albemarle Road and Hickory Grove Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Four patients were transported with serious injuries. An MCI bus transported three with minor injuries. An eighth patient had minor injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

