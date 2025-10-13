Murder trial set three years after Raleigh mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday marks the third anniversary of the mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood of east Raleigh, where five people were killed and two others injured on Oct. 13, 2022.

The accused shooter, Austin Thompson, was 15 years old at the time of the incident. His trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 2, 2026, where he will be tried as an adult.

Thompson faces multiple charges, including five counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and one count of assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer.

Despite the severity of the charges, Thompson will not face the death penalty if convicted.

