Murder victim’s mother demands justice five years after son’s death

CHARLOTTE — Patrick Richmond, Jr. is set to stand trial Monday for the murder of Marcus Gerard Mosley, highlighting what many see as a flawed judicial system.

The trial comes after a five-year delay, a period that Marcus’ mother, Tina Sykes-Mosley, describes as a ‘cruel burden no family should have to bear.’

Marcus Gerard Mosley was murdered by three repeat offenders who were out on bond at the time of the crime.

“The murder of Iryna Zarutska is not an isolated tragedy — it is part of a devastating pattern caused by the failures of our judicial system,” said Sykes-Mosley. “Too often, repeat offenders are cycled through a revolving door of justice, protected by soft-on-crime policies and cashless bonds that prioritize convenience over community safety. These policies place dangerous individuals back on the streets, leaving families like mine shattered.”

“Their freedom became their weapon,” she said. “Had they been behind bars where they belonged, my son would still be alive today. His life — like Iryna’s — was stolen because of a system that refuses to hold violent offenders accountable.”

She added: “How many more lives must be lost before real change is made? How many more mothers must bury their children because leaders fail to act with courage? We cannot allow the value of human life to be overshadowed by political convenience or financial gain.”

Sykes-Mosley said the fight isn’t about politics and that it’s about people.

“It is about our loved ones whose voices were silenced, and our communities that continue to pay the price for a broken system. I will not be silent, and I will not stop demanding justice for Marcus, for Iryna, and for every victim whose life was cut short while the system looked the other way.”

