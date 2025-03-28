Museum to exit space at Wells Fargo building Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Levine Museum of the New South is on the move again.

The museum said today that it will exit its temporary uptown home at Three Wells Fargo Center on May 4. It will share detailed plans on a new location later this year, according to a news release.

The Levine museum moved to Three Wells Fargo at 401 S. Tryon St. in 2022, occupying a 6,000-square-foot gallery space on that building’s ground floor. It has operated there with free general admission. Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) reportedly provided the space free of rent for the first three years.

The museum moved to Three Wells Fargo after selling its 42,000-square-foot building at 200 E. Seventh St. to a developer in 2022. The property sold for $10.75 million, CBJ reported at the time. The museum had been at that site since 1996.

Its leaders have “big plans for the future,” according to the release.

Read more here.

