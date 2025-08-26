Narcotics seized in traffic stop, Iredell County man arrested

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A traffic stop on Turnersburg Highway led to the arrest of an Iredell County man on Friday, after deputies discovered narcotics in his vehicle.

Lander Herbert Bustle III, 49, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said they saw the narcotics in plain view inside the car.

During the traffic stop, K-9 Kash was deployed and alerted to the presence of the drugs, leading to a search of the vehicle.

The search resulted in the discovery of 40 dosage units of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

Bustle was taken into custody and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center.

He was issued a ‘no bond’ status due to his being out on bond for similar charges.

Bustle remains in custody as authorities continue their investigation into the incident.

