NASCAR driver’s estate fetches $12M

CHARLOTTE — A NASCAR driver’s equestrian estate in Mooresville sold this week for $12 million, setting a record in the Charlotte area.

Slide Job LLC, an entity tied to Ricky Stenhouse Jr., sold that property yesterday, according to a deed of sale filed in Rowan County. The rural property is off North Carolina Highway 152, near Carrigan Farms.

Its sale price exceeded the region’s previous Canopy MLS record of $11.5 million — set last July when a sprawling Lake Norman estate in the Belle Isle community sold.

The 141-acre property includes a 9,115-square-foot home, pastures, stables with 5,500 square feet and 18 stalls, and a lighted and enclosed covered arena and viewing area, among other structures. A fitness training facility and detached garages are also found on the grounds.

