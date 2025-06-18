Nonprofit helps 2 girls in recovery after lemonade stand crash

MORGANTON, N.C. — A local fire department and volunteers are building handicap ramps at the homes of two girls who were hit by a car while setting up their lemonade stand near Morganton.

One of the girls is expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday, family members told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty.

The 7 and 8-year-old girls were flown to the hospital after two cars wrecked, sending an SUV crashing into the yard where the lemonade stand was.

Volunteers for the nonprofit, Foothills Service Project, are working on one of two ramps they plan on building Wednesday and Thursday.

The Brendletown Fire Department said it has gotten overwhelming support from the community to help purchase the lumber needed to build the ramps.

Andrew Whisenant, a volunteer, said this project is a way of showing these girls “they are loved.”

Volunteers hope to have the ramp finished by mid-afternoon.

