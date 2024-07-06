NC beach home on Figure Eight Island sells for record $13.9M

NORTH CAROLINA — The surging real estate market for luxury beach homes on the North Carolina coast just went to the next level.

An investment banker has paid close to $14 million for a home on the coveted Figure Eight Island in the Wilmington area. It’s being called one of the most expensive home sales ever in the state.

The sale adds to the hot home market along the coast, particularly in the Wilmington area, where oceanfront properties listing and selling for $10 million or more is becoming more common.

The home at 102 Beach Road South is more than 6,700 square feet, featuring five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The sale closed July 3.

