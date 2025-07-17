NC DMV temporarily unable to process credit card payments

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is working to resolve a credit card system outage Thursday.

According to NCDOT, all statewide offices lost the ability to process credit card payments Wednesday.

All #NCDMV Driver License offices are temporarily unable to process credit card transactions as payment for services. DMV is working with NCDIT to resolve the issue. All offices are accepting cash as an alternative form of payment. pic.twitter.com/GFHY5Mz4hv — NCDOT (@NCDOT) July 16, 2025

The agency says it’s working with the Department of Information Technology to find the reason for the outage.

All offices are accepting cash as an alternative form of payment.

