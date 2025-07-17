Local

NC DMV temporarily unable to process credit card payments

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is working to resolve a credit card system outage Thursday.

According to NCDOT, all statewide offices lost the ability to process credit card payments Wednesday.

The agency says it’s working with the Department of Information Technology to find the reason for the outage.

All offices are accepting cash as an alternative form of payment.

