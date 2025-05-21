NC GOP lawmakers demand transparency over Helene recovery fund delays

NORTH CAROLINA — Some North Carolina Republican lawmakers are calling for more transparency when it comes to the team created to oversee the distribution of millions of Helene funds.

The Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina is an entity set up by Governor Josh Stein.

However, it is now facing scrutiny due to delays in distributing recovery funds, according to reports from WLOS.

Grow NC Director Matt Calabria said the officers coordinate rather than control the funds.

“They have been up into the mountains, they have spoken with many communities, and they have said, ‘This is who’s going to redo this. We are going to redo this the correct way.’ But they have still not gotten any of the money out that we gave them in March,” said Calabria.

Grow NC said 80% of the money has been approved and distributed.

They said they are working to get the rest of the money out as quickly as possible.

VIDEO: Stein announces 2nd Helene budget proposal

Stein announces 2nd Helene budget proposal

©2025 Cox Media Group