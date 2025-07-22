NC health officials unveil new plan to combat suicide among Black youth

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina state health officials have unveiled a new plan to combat the rising suicide rates among Black youth.

The plan includes six key objectives, such as enhancing community-level suicide prevention efforts, improving prevention training, and reducing access to lethal means among Black youth.

One of the significant aspects of the plan is to increase the utilization of the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which has been identified as underutilized.

Channel 9 reported federal funding cuts for suicide prevention services targeting LGBTQ+ youth by the Trump administration earlier this month, which led to the discontinuation of a specific service for this group on July 17.

Despite these cuts, the 9-8-8 hotline remains available for general use, providing a crucial resource for those in crisis.

