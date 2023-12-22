NC mom accused of killing toddler ruled incompetent for trial, records show

BEL AIR, Md. — A Burke County mom accused of killing her 3-year-old son has been deemed incompetent to stand trial, according to court records.

Court clerks in Maryland confirmed the ruling to Channel 9′s Dave Faherty. Court records show that Gloria Hughes is now being evaluated by the Maryland Department of Health.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Last week, Faherty spoke with Alex Garcia about the death of his and Hughes’ 3-year old son, Jason. Garcia said two days before, he had called 911 in Morganton about a dispute with his girlfriend, Gloria Hughes. At the time, he said Hughes had taken his cellphone and barricaded herself in an upstairs bedroom with Jason.

Seven public safety officers responded to the couple’s home, but police said there was no indication the child was in any danger.

Hughes is accused of murdering her 3-year old son after driving to Bel Air, Maryland.

Garcia said he called 911 a second time after coming home from work and finding Hughes and the 3-year-old gone. Channel 9 obtained a recording of that call.

“I think she was heading towards -- like her -- where her mom and dad are staying at in Maryland. Can you issue an Amber Alert?” Garcia asks.

”She took off with your child?” the dispatcher says.

“Yeah,” Garcia replies.

“Oh, we’re not -- I’m not doing anything yet,” the dispatcher says. “What I’m doing is putting in information for an officer. An officer will get in touch with you.”

But public safety officers said when they called the father back, he never mentioned an Amber Alert. Police also said it does not appear the criteria would have been met based on what Garcia told them.

The court clerk in Maryland told Faherty there will be another hearing in June to revisit the question of whether or not Gloria Hughes is competent to stand trial.

(WATCH PREVIOUS: Only on 9: Dad raises questions after police say 3-year-old killed by mom)

Only on 9: Dad raises questions after police say 3-year-old killed by mom





©2023 Cox Media Group