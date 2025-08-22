Local

NC mother of 6 wins $2 million prize from scratch-off ticket

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Ruby Red 7’s scratch-off ticket (NC EDUCATION LOTTERY)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

RALEIGH — Trena Nicholson of Hamlet won a $2 million top prize from a Ruby Red 7’s scratch-off ticket, officials with the N.C. Education Lottery announced on Friday.

ALSO READ: Man texts wife winning lottery ticket on 31st anniversary

Nicholson purchased the winning ticket at the Speedway on West Hamlet Avenue in Hamlet and chose to receive her prize as a lump sum of $1.2 million, taking home $861,006 after taxes.

“I was jumping up and down screaming,” Nicholson said of her reaction to winning.

Nicholson, a mother of six, immediately called her children to share the news of her big win.

“I called my daughter and was like, ‘I won, I won, I won,’” she recalled.

She mentioned that she always believed she would win big one day, saying, “I just had the feeling. I told them it would happen.”

The Ruby Red 7’s game, which debuted this month, offers three $2 million top prizes, with two still available to be claimed.

Nicholson plans to use her winnings to share with her children and pay bills, marking a significant change in her life.

VIDEO: ‘Like winning the lottery’: You may have money just sitting there with your name on it

‘Like winning the lottery’: You may have money just sitting there with your name on it

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read