NC ranked one of the best states for Black-owned businesses

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina ranks third in the nation for Black-owned businesses in 2025, according to a report by B2B Reviews.

The report highlights North Carolina’s impressive business success rate of 60.7%, which is higher than the national average of 56.1%. Additionally, Black-owned businesses in the state saw a significant growth of 17% from 2023 to 2024.

North Carolina ranks behind Georgia and Delaware, WTVD reports.

