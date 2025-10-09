NC Rep. Cecil Brockman faces rape charges; party calls for resignation

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Democratic Party is calling on one of its own, state Rep. Cecil Brockman, of Guilford County, to resign.

Brockman was charged with raping a 15-year-old and having indecent liberties.

He’s due in court at 2 p.m. Thursday and is currently being held without bond.

The Guilford County Democrat represents High Point in the General Assembly.

The magistrate said Brockman has attempted to contact the victim and has used his status to try to find out information about the victim’s whereabouts.

“The North Carolina Democratic Party calls on Representative Brockman to immediately resign. The profound seriousness of these criminal charges makes it impossible for him to effectively represent his community,” party officials stated.