NC Republicans approve new Trump-backed US House districts

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers gave final approval Wednesday to a revised U.S. House map backed by President Donald Trump that is intended to help Republicans win an additional seat in next year’s elections.

The new congressional map reshapes the state’s only current swing district, held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Don Davis, by adding more Republican-leaning voters along the coast and shifting some inland voters into an adjacent Republican-held district.

The GOP already controls 10 of the 14 House districts in North Carolina, a state Trump won by 51% last year.

The revised districts cannot be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Josh Stein, though a legal challenge by Democrats or civil rights groups is likely.

NC Republican Party Executive Director Jason Simmons told Channel 9 that the Republican-led legislature took up the redistricting issue “to be able to stand up for President Trump and his agenda.”

Democrats spoke out against the move.

“This is cheating to win. And last time I checked, the NC General Assembly doesn’t report directly to the President of the United States,” state Rep. Beth Helfrich of NC’s 98th House district told Channel 9 last week.

