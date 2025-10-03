NC State sues Monsanto over toxic chemical use in campus buildings

RALEIGH — North Carolina State University is taking a chemical manufacturing company to court.

It claims the company did not warn them they were using toxins while building many of the school’s buildings, including Poe Hall.

The university filed the suit on Wednesday.

NC State said the company, Monsanto, used chemicals called polychlorinated biphenyls, which they said can lead to serious illnesses, including cancer, according to court documents.

NC State believes levels of PCBs, a group of synthetic organic chemicals, are so high they may even have to demolish the building.

Several states have taken Monsanto to court over similar claims.

NC State wants the company to pay for any personal injury or workers’ compensation claims.

