NCDMV system outage repaired, services resume

CHARLOTTE — A system outage of the National Data Register that affected operations at North Carolina driver license offices has been repaired, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

All NC DMV offices were temporarily unable to issue credentials Thursday morning due to the outage.

The outage was caused by a disruption in the National Driver Register database operated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The system outage of the National Data Register (NDR) has been repaired, and all #NCDMV Driver License offices are now fully operational and servicing customers. — NCDOT (@NCDOT) June 26, 2025

