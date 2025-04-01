NCDOT: ‘Incident’ shuts down all lanes on I-85 NB at Brookshire Boulevard

CHARLOTTE — All lanes of Interstate 85 northbound at Brookshire Boulevard were shut down Tuesday morning, traffic officials said.

Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor first reported on the closures just after 7 a.m.

UPDATE: A crash was reported on Brookshire at I-85 around 6:30 AM. The closure on I-85 NB at Brookshire Blvd. appears to be separate from the crash. NCDOT is calling this an "incident" but it's not clear what happened. Working to find out now. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic https://t.co/eVNpsPxINy — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) April 1, 2025

Around 7:30 a.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said two lanes on I-85 near Brookshire had reopened but encouraged drivers to look for alternate routes.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the “incident” and resulting closures would more than likely impact traffic in the area until 10 a.m.

We’re staying on top of updates and working to find out more about the incident.

