NCDOT: ‘Incident’ shuts down all lanes on I-85 NB at Brookshire Boulevard

By Mark Taylor, wsoctv.com and WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — All lanes of Interstate 85 northbound at Brookshire Boulevard were shut down Tuesday morning, traffic officials said.

Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor first reported on the closures just after 7 a.m.

Around 7:30 a.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said two lanes on I-85 near Brookshire had reopened but encouraged drivers to look for alternate routes.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the “incident” and resulting closures would more than likely impact traffic in the area until 10 a.m.

