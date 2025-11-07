NCDOT proposes safety upgrades at two Charlotte intersections

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation wants to make safety upgrades at two intersections.

On Monday, leaders will vote on two resolutions of support that will allow NCDOT to make road improvements.

The first is at Ardrey Kell Road and Blakeney Park Drive. NCDOT said there is a history of crashes for left-turning vehicles on Blakeney Park Drive, and the state wants to put up medians to prevent the turn.

The second is at Westinghouse Boulevard and Pioneer Avenue. NCDOT said there is also an issue with left turns here for exiting Pioneer Avenue, and they would make changes to prevent them.

