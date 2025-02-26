NCDOT to replace 3 Wrightsville Beach bridges

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. — The town of Wrightsville Beach has announced that the North Carolina Department of Transportation is expected to replace three Wrightsville Beach bridges.

Due to the bridges’ aging infrastructure, the town said the bridges must be replaced. Upkeep and maintenance projects have been determined to no longer be a viable option for the bridges’ longevity.

The project will result in the construction of a new bridge on US 76 crossing Banks Channel and two new bridges on US 74 crossing Lees Cut and Banks Channel.

The bridge on US 76 will have two lanes going in each direction with a divided median. Both of the US 74 bridges will have one lane going in each direction.

All three bridges will include 10-12-foot multi-use paths and 6-foot bike lanes to address growing pedestrian and cyclist demands.

The bridge replacement project is expected to begin in the spring of 2028.

Further information can be found on NCDOT’s website.

