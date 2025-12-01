NCHSAA to discuss combining of athletic teams at upcoming meeting

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association board of directors is set to meet in Chapel Hill this week to discuss a proposal addressing declining student populations in schools.

The proposal, put forward by the Four Rivers Conference in eastern North Carolina, suggests that schools facing dwindling student numbers should be allowed to merge their athletic teams. This would ensure that all participating students have equal opportunities for playing time.

The proposed plan includes a no-cut policy for the newly combined teams, meaning all students who wish to participate would be able to do so.

If the proposal is approved, the changes would take effect in the 2027-28 school year, giving schools time to adjust to the new system.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Family demands justice for student injured by school resource officer at West Charlotte High School

Family demands justice for student injured by school resource officer at West Charlotte High School

©2025 Cox Media Group