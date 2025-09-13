NCMA announces it has appointed new executive director

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Motorsports Association has appointed Chad Willis as Executive Director, effective Monday.

Willis, who has over 25 years of experience in the motorsports business and marketing, will oversee strategic planning, membership development, fundraising, event execution, and advocacy efforts for both NCMA and the North Carolina Motorsports Foundation, officials said.

Willis’s career began with NASCAR sponsors RJ Reynolds and Nextel, where he helped shape brand strategy and fan engagement.

He later held senior roles at Racing Electronics, Sprint, and Pierson Wireless, leading initiatives in sponsorship activation, revenue generation, and digital marketing.

In his new role, Willis will lead the development of a social media presence for the organization, enhancing engagement with members across platforms, according to officials.

Additionally, he will help drive the future success of the High Performance Expo (HPX) in partnership with Taffy Events, building on the tradeshow’s strong inaugural year.

“I’m honored to serve as Executive Director of NCMA and NCMF,” Willis said in a statement. “North Carolina is the heart of motorsports in America, and I’m excited to work alongside our members, partners, and board to elevate the industry.”

WATCH: Channel 9 sits down with Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown

Channel 9 sits down with Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown

©2025 Cox Media Group