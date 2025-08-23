NCSBI investigating inmate death in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of an inmate at the Union County Detention Center early Saturday morning.

An inmate in the Union County Detention Center’s medical wing died around 4 a.m. Saturday. Officials say life-saving measures were administered, but 61-year-old Gregory Faircloth was pronounced deceased after he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Faircloth had been in custody in the medical unit since Aug. 12 because he had multiple pre-existing conditions, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey announced Faircloth’s death on social media Saturday morning and informed the public that the NCSBI had been contacted as a part of standard procedure.

He said no foul play is suspected.

“Sheriff Cathey and the Union County Sheriff’s Office extend their condolences to Mr. Faircloth’s family and recognize the professional response of the detention and medical personnel involved,” the post read. “This investigation remains ongoing, and further information will be released as it becomes available.”

No additional details have been made available.

