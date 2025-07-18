NCSHP: 1 dead in Catawba County crash

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a car crash Thursday night in Catawba County, troopers said.

The fatal car crash happened around 10 p.m. on Whitener Road near Yoder Farm Road in Catawba County, resulting in the death of 51-year-old Christopher Reid Carter from Newton.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol, Carter veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The preliminary investigation by the NCSHP suggests that excessive speed was a contributing factor to the collision. As a result of the investigation, the roadway was closed for approximately one hour.

VIDEO: Kings Mountain couple survives 50-foot crash down embankment

Kings Mountain couple survives 50-foot crash down embankment

©2025 Cox Media Group