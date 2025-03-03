NCSHP arrest man involved in Valentine’s Day hit-and-run

CATAWBA, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol arrested one man who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run last month.

Officers arrested Allen Dale Bivens, 44, on Saturday afternoon. Bivens has been charged with felony hit-and-run, failure to report an accident, and window tint violation.

The incident occurred on Feb. 14 around 9 p.m. on U.S. 70 near 4th Street SW in Conover . NCSHP said a truck hit bicyclist Donald Steven Ricker, 58, who died on scene.

Bivens, who is from Claremont, is being held in Catawba County Detention Center under a $7,000 bond.

